Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 12,700 Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 45.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,738,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,788,000 after purchasing an additional 539,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after buying an additional 73,254 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 48.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,279,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after buying an additional 418,358 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 70.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 694,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after buying an additional 287,200 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 47.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 583,469 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after buying an additional 186,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.35. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $32.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 47.67%. The firm had revenue of $499.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.12%.

SBLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

