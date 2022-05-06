Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in National Beverage by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,660,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,646,000 after acquiring an additional 22,878 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,687,000 after purchasing an additional 27,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 1.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

FIZZ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

National Beverage stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.92. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $64.67.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $258.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.06 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 46.10% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

