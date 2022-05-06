Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 126.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 118,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 66,267 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 7.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,966,000 after buying an additional 46,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter valued at about $629,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $22.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.13 million, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.59. Quanterix Co. has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.65.

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 52.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QTRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Quanterix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanterix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $25,857.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,423,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $97,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,623 shares of company stock valued at $262,272 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.