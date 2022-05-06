Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $301,000 Stock Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 90.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 60.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 66.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.90.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.96% and a negative return on equity of 37.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 5,409 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $118,889.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $76,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 214,149 shares of company stock worth $4,417,437. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIGC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.12.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

