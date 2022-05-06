Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases Shares of 21,500 Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 35,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 18.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 24,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $254,060.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $227,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,496 shares of company stock worth $1,801,527 in the last 90 days. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DVAX opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.44. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $13.31.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 95.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Dynavax Technologies (Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.