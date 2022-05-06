Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Holdings in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Amyris were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Amyris by 378.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 281.7% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Amyris alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMRS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amyris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Amyris stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. Amyris, Inc. has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $17.42. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Amyris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.