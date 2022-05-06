Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 5,000 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $29.68. Pulmonx Co. has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 10.92. The company has a market cap of $839.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 98.33%. The business had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $340,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $29,330.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,090 shares of company stock valued at $381,447. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Profile (Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.