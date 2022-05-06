Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLNK. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Blink Charging by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 10,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $18.39 on Friday. Blink Charging Co. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.08. The company has a market cap of $783.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 3.58.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 263.24% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Blink Charging’s quarterly revenue was up 224.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.63.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

