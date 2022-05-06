Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HASI. TheStreet cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

NYSE HASI opened at $40.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.21. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The company has a quick ratio of 18.82, a current ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 59.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

