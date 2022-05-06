Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €160.00 by UBS Group

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) received a €160.00 ($168.42) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC set a €184.00 ($193.68) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($189.47) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($207.37) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €220.00 ($231.58) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €138.80 ($146.11) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €175.70 ($184.95).

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at €137.55 ($144.79) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($99.74) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($122.49). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €149.62 and its 200-day moving average price is €160.19.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

