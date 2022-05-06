Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hays plc is engaged in the provision of recruitment and office support services. The firm provides employee and employer services which consists of Hays Talent Solutions, Hays Executive and Hays Oil and Gas. Its operating business segments includes Asia Pacific; Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Ireland. Hays plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Hays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hays from GBX 205 ($2.56) to GBX 190 ($2.37) in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

HAYPY opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. Hays has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.87.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

