Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Hayward Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company’s brand portfolio includes AquaVac(R), AquaRite(R), ColorLogic(R), Navigator(R), OmniLogic(R), OmniHub(TM), TriStar(R), Super Pump(R), TurboCell(R), pHin(TM), CAT Controllers(R), HCP Pumps and Saline C(R) Series. Hayward Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Hayward from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70. Hayward has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Hayward had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $410.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hayward will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $73,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,479.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,108 shares of company stock valued at $165,016. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAYW. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,737,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,002 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter worth $45,176,000. Noked Israel Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 3,127,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,962 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter worth $15,191,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 4th quarter worth $17,087,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

