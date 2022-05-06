Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HRTG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage Insurance presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Shares of HRTG opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $104.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.23. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $166.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is -8.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 572.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 60,887 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 31.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 57,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance (Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.