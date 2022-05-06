Hippo (HIPO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 13th. Analysts expect Hippo to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Hippo has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. On average, analysts expect Hippo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:HIPO opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. Hippo has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $10.82.
HIPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hippo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hippo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.
Hippo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.
