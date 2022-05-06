HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HireQuest Inc. provides temporary staffing services which include general labour, industrial and construction personnel. It serves primarily in the areas of construction, light industrial, manufacturing, hospitality and event services. HireQuest Inc., formerly known as Command Center Inc., is based in GOOSE CREEK, S.C. “

Separately, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of HireQuest in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HQI opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $205.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.86. HireQuest has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). HireQuest had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 52.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HireQuest will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack A. Olmstead acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.82 per share, for a total transaction of $28,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HireQuest by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 245,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 14,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in HireQuest by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HireQuest by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in HireQuest by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HireQuest by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

