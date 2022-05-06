Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Andrew Livingston Sells 119,304 Shares of Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) insider Andrew Livingston sold 119,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($8.91), for a total value of £850,637.52 ($1,062,632.75).

Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

On Monday, February 28th, Andrew Livingston acquired 3,030 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.24) per share, for a total transaction of £24,846 ($31,038.10).

Shares of LON HWDN opened at GBX 686.40 ($8.57) on Friday. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 684.40 ($8.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 985.80 ($12.31). The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 775.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 834.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.20 ($0.19) per share. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

HWDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,065 ($13.30) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,095 ($13.68) to GBX 941 ($11.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.49) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($11.76) to GBX 940 ($11.74) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 955.86 ($11.94).

About Howden Joinery Group (Get Rating)

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.