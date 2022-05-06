Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $83.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.98% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

Get Hub Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HUBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Shares of HUBG opened at $76.16 on Wednesday. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,586,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,851,000 after acquiring an additional 288,491 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,019,000 after acquiring an additional 92,516 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hub Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,387,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,896,000 after acquiring an additional 113,171 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Hub Group by 188.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after acquiring an additional 464,796 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hub Group (Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.