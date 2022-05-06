Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €64.20 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) received a €64.20 ($67.58) target price from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($58.95) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($57.89) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($78.95) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €61.69 ($64.94).

ETR BOSS opened at €51.72 ($54.44) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of €51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of €53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €37.71 ($39.69) and a 52 week high of €59.98 ($63.14).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

