Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €75.00 by Warburg Research

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been given a €75.00 ($78.95) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($57.89) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($63.16) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €61.00 ($64.21) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($62.11) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($58.95) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €61.69 ($64.94).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

BOSS opened at €51.72 ($54.44) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €51.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of €53.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion and a PE ratio of 26.35. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €37.71 ($39.69) and a fifty-two week high of €59.98 ($63.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.