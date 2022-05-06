HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of HCM opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.53. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $43.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in HUTCHMED in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,440,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in HUTCHMED by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,030,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HUTCHMED by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,462,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,771,000 after purchasing an additional 448,350 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in HUTCHMED by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,334,000 after purchasing an additional 396,026 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the 4th quarter valued at $12,438,000. Institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

