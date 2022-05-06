Ilika (LON:IKA) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Ilika (LON:IKA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.25) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 135.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.06) target price on shares of Ilika in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of LON:IKA opened at GBX 110.60 ($1.38) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 15.50 and a quick ratio of 15.50. Ilika has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 230 ($2.87). The company has a market capitalization of £173.51 million and a P/E ratio of -30.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 116.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 134.64.

In other Ilika news, insider Stephen John Boydell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.47), for a total transaction of £2,360 ($2,948.16). Also, insider Graeme Purdy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.77), for a total transaction of £21,300 ($26,608.37). Insiders sold 388,222 shares of company stock worth $42,864,366 in the last three months.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities, consumer electronics, and medical sectors.

