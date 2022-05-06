Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) & Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) and Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Immatics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals $1.45 million 15.84 $98.09 million ($0.48) -0.90 Immatics $41.13 million 11.81 -$110.43 million ($1.68) -4.60

Idera Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Immatics. Immatics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Idera Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Idera Pharmaceuticals and Immatics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Immatics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Immatics has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 223.83%. Given Immatics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Immatics is more favorable than Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Immatics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals N/A 275.72% 236.02% Immatics -260.05% -154.19% -42.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.2% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of Immatics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Idera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immatics has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals beats Immatics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bristol-Meyers Squibb. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Immatics (Get Rating)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics. Its ACTengine product candidates are in Phase I clinical trials, which include IMA201 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 4 or 8 in patients with solid tumors; IMA202 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 1 in patients with various solid tumors, including squamous non-small cell lung carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma; and IMA203 that targets preferentially expressed antigen in melanoma in adult patients with relapsed and/or refractory solid tumors, as well as IMA204, which is in preclinical studies that targets tumor stroma cell. The company's TCR Bispecifics product candidates, which are in preclinical studies include IMA401, a cancer testis antigen for the treatment of solid tumors; and IMA402 for the treatment of solid tumors. It also develops IMA101 for the treatment of cancer; and IMA301, an allogenic cellular therapy product candidate. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancer indications; MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop multiple T cell and TCR-based adoptive cellular therapies; Celgene Switzerland LLC to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancers; and Genmab A/S to develop T cell engaging bispecific immunotherapies targeting multiple cancer indications. Immatics N.V. is headquartered in Tübingen, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.