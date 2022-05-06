Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report released on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities cut shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.66.

INE opened at C$16.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.46. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$16.50 and a 52-week high of C$23.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.73. The company has a market cap of C$3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.28.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$202.39 million for the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

