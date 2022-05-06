Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company. It operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong and Brazil. Integral Ad Science Holding LLC is based in New York. “

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

NASDAQ IAS opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $29.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.71 million. On average, analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 40.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Zeno Research LLC raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 1,561.2% in the first quarter. Zeno Research LLC now owns 339,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 319,439 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 17.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 56.2% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 86,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 30,960 shares during the period.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integral Ad Science (IAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.