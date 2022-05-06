Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stake Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Invitation Homes worth $13,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at $56,000.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

NYSE:INVH opened at $38.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.33. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.24, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

Invitation Homes Profile (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.