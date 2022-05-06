iStar (NYSE:STAR) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STAR. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded iStar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iStar presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.33.

STAR opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.66. iStar has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iStar by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,759,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,937,000 after purchasing an additional 303,347 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iStar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,262,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in iStar by 273.7% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,023,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,664,000 after purchasing an additional 749,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iStar by 3,618.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 920,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 895,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iStar by 11.2% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 908,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,263,000 after purchasing an additional 91,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

