J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 875 ($10.93) target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.12) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.74) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J D Wetherspoon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,006.25 ($12.57).

Shares of LON:JDW opened at GBX 718 ($8.97) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £924.43 million and a P/E ratio of -6.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 773.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 865.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.99, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15. J D Wetherspoon has a 1-year low of GBX 708 ($8.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,421 ($17.75).

In related news, insider John Hutson purchased 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.12) per share, for a total transaction of £8,548.30 ($10,678.70). Insiders bought a total of 1,206 shares of company stock valued at $884,815 in the last quarter.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

