Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

J has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.22.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $137.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $150.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of J. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,479,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,601,000 after acquiring an additional 42,028 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,087,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,844,000 after acquiring an additional 395,742 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,172,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,228,000 after acquiring an additional 384,628 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,340,000 after acquiring an additional 53,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

