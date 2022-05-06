James E. Bunn Sells 6,000 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

RJF stock opened at $99.27 on Friday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $81.96 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 19.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 6.4% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 8.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Taika Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 124.2% in the first quarter. Taika Capital LP now owns 75,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,255,000 after buying an additional 41,615 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 95.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,933,000 after buying an additional 30,520 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JMP Securities cut Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.62.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

