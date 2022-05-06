JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.50) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 875 ($10.93) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.12) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.00) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD Sports Fashion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 553.75 ($6.92).

JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 128.50 ($1.61) on Wednesday. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of GBX 121.20 ($1.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 235.70 ($2.94). The stock has a market cap of £6.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 145.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

