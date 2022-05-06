Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSRGet Rating) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSRGet Rating) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.87 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on QSR. Bank of America decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$81.67 to C$78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$75.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$78.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$73.26.

QSR stock opened at C$68.36 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$66.87 and a 1-year high of C$85.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$72.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.694 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 61.90%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

