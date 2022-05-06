KeyCorp Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Airbnb in a report released on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.17).

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.60.

Shares of ABNB opened at $143.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.90. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,229,000 after buying an additional 2,115,385 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 276.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 27,057 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total value of $677,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $3,313,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 723,246 shares of company stock worth $118,858,067. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Airbnb (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.