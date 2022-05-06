Kingstone Companies, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kingstone Companies in a research report issued on Monday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $43.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.43 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:KINS opened at $4.83 on Thursday. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $51.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.54%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in Kingstone Companies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 359,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 68,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 20,614 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies (Get Rating)

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.