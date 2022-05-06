Kirk S. Hachigian Buys 10,000 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $71.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $141.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.08, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.52 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

