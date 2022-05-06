Kitwave Group (LON:KITW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Kitwave Group (LON:KITW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 255 ($3.19) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 67.76% from the stock’s current price.

KITW opened at GBX 152 ($1.90) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.74. Kitwave Group has a 52-week low of GBX 129.50 ($1.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 179.75 ($2.25). The company has a market cap of £106.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00.

Get Kitwave Group alerts:

In other news, insider Gerard T. Murray bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £21,750 ($27,170.52).

Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers through a network of 6 depots.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kitwave Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kitwave Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.