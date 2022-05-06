Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €13.00 ($13.68) price objective by Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KCO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($16.84) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.90 ($10.42) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.20 ($18.11) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.60 ($17.47) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Klöckner & Co SE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €13.76 ($14.48).

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

ETR KCO opened at €11.09 ($11.67) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.72. Klöckner & Co SE has a twelve month low of €9.06 ($9.54) and a twelve month high of €13.50 ($14.21). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of €11.15.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.