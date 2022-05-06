KLX Energy Services (KLXE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 13th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ KLXE opened at $5.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16. KLX Energy Services has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $59.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.27.

In other KLX Energy Services news, Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 91,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $764,768.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 18,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $132,237.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,114 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KLX Energy Services stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KLXE Get Rating ) by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.95% of KLX Energy Services worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

