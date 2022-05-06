KLX Energy Services (KLXE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 13th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ KLXE opened at $5.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16. KLX Energy Services has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $59.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.27.
In other KLX Energy Services news, Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 91,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $764,768.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 18,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $132,237.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,114 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.
KLX Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.
