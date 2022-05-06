LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

LPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LPL opened at $6.69 on Friday. LG Display has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.28.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.42). LG Display had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that LG Display will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of LG Display by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LG Display in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in LG Display in the third quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

