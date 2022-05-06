Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,955 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Life Storage worth $15,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 349,910 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI opened at $126.04 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.56 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 126.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

About Life Storage (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.