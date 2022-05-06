LifeMD (LFMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 13th. Analysts expect LifeMD to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. LifeMD has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.45 million. On average, analysts expect LifeMD to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LifeMD stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81. LifeMD has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $16.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFMD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LifeMD in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in LifeMD in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in LifeMD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 24,269.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 44,413 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of LifeMD during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

LFMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LifeMD in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LifeMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

