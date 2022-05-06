LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LFVN stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.39.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. LifeVantage had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Beindorff purchased 7,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $34,886.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in LifeVantage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LifeVantage by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LifeVantage by 544.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in LifeVantage by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

