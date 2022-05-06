Lightning eMotors (ZEV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 13th. Analysts expect Lightning eMotors to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Lightning eMotors has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. On average, analysts expect Lightning eMotors to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ZEV opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 13.83 and a quick ratio of 12.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. Lightning eMotors has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $12.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEV. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lightning eMotors by 691.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 615,489 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the 4th quarter valued at $950,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Lightning eMotors by 923.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 106,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZEV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lightning eMotors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Lightning eMotors from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightning eMotors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

