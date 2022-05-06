Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Digital in a research note issued on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen expects that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 18.77% and a negative net margin of 24.04%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MARA. B. Riley decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.80. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 24,563 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 887.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 371,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 333,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

