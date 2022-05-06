Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) and Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Financial Comparison

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) and Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Mastech Digital and Wilhelmina International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastech Digital 5.76% 19.26% 12.02% Wilhelmina International 7.95% 22.44% 13.03%

14.3% of Mastech Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 62.5% of Mastech Digital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 65.8% of Wilhelmina International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Mastech Digital has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wilhelmina International has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mastech Digital and Wilhelmina International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastech Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Wilhelmina International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mastech Digital and Wilhelmina International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastech Digital $222.01 million 0.92 $12.22 million $1.10 16.17 Wilhelmina International $56.81 million 0.39 $4.52 million $0.87 4.94

Mastech Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Wilhelmina International. Wilhelmina International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastech Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mastech Digital beats Wilhelmina International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources. It also provides a range of IT staffing services in the areas of data management and analytics, cloud, mobility, social, automation, business intelligence/data warehousing, web services, enterprise resource planning and customer resource management, and e-business solutions. In addition, the company offers digital transformation services, such as digital learning services; and cloud-based enterprise application across sales, marketing, and customer service organizations. It provides its services across various industry verticals, including financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, telecommunications, and transportation. The company was formerly known as Mastech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mastech Digital, Inc. in September 2016. Mastech Digital, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc. primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies. The company offers fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, Internet sites, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and magazine publications. It is also involved in the licensing of the Wilhelmina name to third-parties, such as fashion model agencies; television syndication royalties and production series contracts; and celebrity management activities. The company has operations in Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, and London, as well as a network of licensees in various local markets in the United States and internationally. Wilhelmina International, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

