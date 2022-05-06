Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,209 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 21,601 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.22% of Matson worth $46,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

NYSE:MATX opened at $90.93 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.65 and a 1 year high of $125.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.33 and a 200-day moving average of $93.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $0.10. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 25.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.31%.

In related news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 12,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $1,326,015.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $438,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,539,896.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,437 shares of company stock worth $4,961,797 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MATX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Matson (Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.