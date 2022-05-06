Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,241 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.72% of Methode Electronics worth $13,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Methode Electronics by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 35,183 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Methode Electronics by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 19,958 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Methode Electronics by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $44.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $291.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.24%.

MEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Methode Electronics Profile (Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.