Michael T. Lavin Sells 30,000 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) EVP Michael T. Lavin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,670.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CPSS opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $297.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.19. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 14.08, a current ratio of 14.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 39.24% and a net margin of 22.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consumer Portfolio Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 628.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

