Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.15 Million

Brokerages expect Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) to announce $13.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Minim’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.10 million and the highest is $13.20 million. Minim reported sales of $15.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Minim will report full year sales of $62.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.13 million to $64.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $65.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Minim.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Minim had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of Minim stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.25. Minim has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Minim during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minim in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Minim in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Minim by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Minim during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 6.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and supports an Internet of Things security platform in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.

