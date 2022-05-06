Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Mitek Systems from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Mitek Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Mitek Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $468.67 million, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Mitek Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Jason Gray sold 3,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $50,963.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $141,389.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,958 shares of company stock worth $240,815 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

