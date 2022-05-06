Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,448,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,262 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.07% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group worth $46,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $6.78.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

